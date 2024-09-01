Bahawalpur MPA falls victim to online fraud, loses over Rs0.6m

BAHAWALPUR: In a recent incident in Bahawalpur, MPA Syed Amir Ali Shah became a victim of online fraud.

According to the details, the MPA from PP-250 Bahawalpur received a bogus call in which he was falsely informed about the approval of development schemes and was asked to deposit funds immediately.

Believing the call to be genuine, MPA Amir Shah transferred over Rs631,000 online as per the instruction of the caller.

The fraudulent activity was soon reported, and a case was registered at the Uch Sharif police station.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of online scams targeting individuals, even public officials, with sophisticated tactics.

Authorities are investigating the case to track down the perpetrators involved in the fraudulent call and ensure that such incidents do not repeat.