NATIONAL

Bahawalpur MPA falls victim to online fraud, loses over Rs0.6m

By Staff Report
Man using a credit card to pay bills

BAHAWALPUR: In a recent incident in Bahawalpur, MPA Syed Amir Ali Shah became a victim of online fraud.

According to the details, the MPA from PP-250 Bahawalpur received a bogus call in which he was falsely informed about the approval of development schemes and was asked to deposit funds immediately.

Believing the call to be genuine, MPA Amir Shah transferred over Rs631,000 online as per the instruction of the caller.

The fraudulent activity was soon reported, and a case was registered at the Uch Sharif police station.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of online scams targeting individuals, even public officials, with sophisticated tactics.

Authorities are investigating the case to track down the perpetrators involved in the fraudulent call and ensure that such incidents do not repeat.

Previous article
FIA’s Interpol arrests proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia
Next article
Pakistan trashes India’s stance on Kashmir, terming it ‘dangerously delusional’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

FIA’s Interpol arrests proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Interpol has successfully arrested a proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia, enhancing its track record of capturing fugitives. According to...

President, PM reaffirm support for Kashmir on Gilani’s third martyrdom anniversary

Cyclone Asna spares major cities but leaves destruction and fatalities in its wake

PM expresses satisfaction over inflation rate drop; economic stability

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.