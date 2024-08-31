HEADLINES

For fourth time, KP Assembly’s session deferred to Sept 23

By Staff Report

PEHAWAR: The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly was postponed on Saturday for the fourth time without giving any reason.

The session, which was due to be held on September 2, will now be held on September 23, at 2pm.

This marks the fourth postponement of the Assembly Meeting, which was originally scheduled for August 9.

The session was first deferred to August 26, then to September 2, and has now been rescheduled to September 23.

It merits mentioning here that the former provincial minister for C&W Shakeel Khan had announced that he would make a speech during the session in which he would give proof of corruption in the province.

On the other hand, sources told that efforts were being made by the provincial government to woo the estranged ex-minister.

Previous article
Punjab committed to reduce burden on electricity consumers: Marriyum
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan apprise OIC of India’s attempts to consolidate its occupation over...

OIC Contact Group issues unanimous communique, linking lasting peace in South Asia to the resolution of IIJ&K under UN resolutions YAOUNDÉ: Foreign Secretary Muhammad...

China’s manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in August

Xi stresses China, Africa always a community with a shared future

Police arrest JI former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed in Islamabad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.