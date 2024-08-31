For fourth time, KP Assembly’s session deferred to Sept 23

PEHAWAR: The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly was postponed on Saturday for the fourth time without giving any reason.

The session, which was due to be held on September 2, will now be held on September 23, at 2pm.

This marks the fourth postponement of the Assembly Meeting, which was originally scheduled for August 9.

The session was first deferred to August 26, then to September 2, and has now been rescheduled to September 23.

It merits mentioning here that the former provincial minister for C&W Shakeel Khan had announced that he would make a speech during the session in which he would give proof of corruption in the province.

On the other hand, sources told that efforts were being made by the provincial government to woo the estranged ex-minister.