Punjab committed to reduce burden on electricity consumers: Marriyum

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday announced detailed relief measures to reduce electricity bills of consumers across the province.

In a statement here, Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the relief measures include a reduction of Rs14 per unit for consumers using 201 to 500 units, and which has already begun to take effect.

She said that approximately 3.5 million consumers in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Islamabad are benefiting from this initiative.

The Punjab electricity relief follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s earlier announcement of an RS50 billion relief package for life-line consumers, consuming up to 200 units of electricity.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been praised for achieving what many considered impossible, providing relief in challenging economic times.

She reiterated her commitment to easing the financial burden on the public and continuing to deliver on the promises made by the PML-N leadership.

The relief package is part of a broader plan to reduce electricity costs, with future initiatives set to include solar energy solutions.

The government plans to offer free solar systems to consumers using up to 200 units and interest-free solar systems on easy instalments for those using 201 to 500 units.

Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab cabinet approved two-month relief to the people in electricity bills consuming up to 500 power units.

Chairing the 14th meeting of the provincial cabinet, Maryam Nawaz said the promise of giving relief to people in electricity bills has also been fulfilled. The relief in electricity bills is meant for the residents of Punjab and Islamabad.

The cabinet ministers paid a rich tribute to Madam chief minister for giving this much-needed relief to the people. The provincial ministers said: “the Punjab CM has taken a historic step keeping in view economic difficulties of the people.”