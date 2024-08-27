Court extends Orya Maqbool Jan’s remand in cybercrime case by four days

LAHORE: A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of Orya Maqbool Jan by another four days in connection with a cybercrime case.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing produced the retired bureaucrat-turned-senior anchor-person Jan before a judicial magistrate at the district courts, seeking an extension of his remand to continue their investigations.

The investigating officer reported that substantial material had been recovered from Jan’s social media accounts.

He stated that a WhatsApp group had been identified in which anti-state activities, including comments against high-ranking state officials, were observed. Jan was said to have spoken extensively against the state in these posts.

The FIA’s prosecutor informed the court that anti-state posts targeting the judiciary and senior officials were found on Jan’s social media accounts.

He explained that these posts were shared from a WhatsApp group, suggesting that Jan acted under a specific agenda.

The prosecutor also mentioned that notices had been issued to two other members of the group and pleaded with the court to extend Jan’s remand to complete the investigation.

Jan’s counsel, however, opposed the request, urging the court to discharge his client.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its decision for a short time. Later, in its announced verdict, the court extended Jan’s physical remand for an additional four days and ordered his reappearance on August 30.

The FIA has charged Jan with spreading religious hatred and making statements against state institutions.