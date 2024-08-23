Kate Middleton’s leaked photo triggers new debate

Kate Middleton, who’s undergoing chemotheraphy for her cancer diagnosis, looks barely recognisable with golden blonde hair in unearthed photo with her sister Pippa Middleton.

The Princess of Wales’ beautiful brunette hair has become equally synonymous with her royal image as her immaculate wardrobe.

Kate’s childhood photos, shared by her father ahead of her fairytale royal wedding to Prince William in 2011, show that the royal once sported bright blonde hair.

The future Queen had golden blonde hair when she was a child. In the picture, Kate, four-year-old, is seen with her father Michael and sister Pippa in Jordan, where she spent the early years of her childhood growing up.

‘Kate effect’ has influenced women’s haircuts for decades, which showed no signs of slowing when the royal debuted a fresh set of face-framing curtain bangs in September last year.

The future Queen Consort, who has done little by way of ‘hair transformations’ over the years, loves her signature chocolate brown locks as she has altered it slightly in the 13 years she’s been married to Prince William.

Princess Kate’s glossy brunette tresses have long been the envy of royal fans who have tried to uncover exactly how the royal achieves her signature healthy curls as there are few royals with hair quite as captivating as that of the Princess of Wales.