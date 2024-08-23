Entertainment

Prince Andrew angers Prince William over Kate Middleton for this reason

Prince William, who loves his sweet wife Kate Middleton the most, is said to be holding grudge against his uncle Prince Andrew over Princess Kate.

Royal expert and commentator Richard Kay has shared his thoughts about Prince Andrew’s potential eviction from the royal lodge.

The royal journalist, speaking to Mail Online, claimed that William has “long held a grudge” against Andrew and believes that Charles has been ‘too soft’ on him.

=”William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him,” according to the author.

The expert went on: “It has led to speculation that it is William who is pushing his father to evict the Duke of York from Royal Lodge, so the Waleses could move in.”

On the other hand, another royal commentator Tom Quinn believes: “For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once.

“It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter – William and Kate.”

