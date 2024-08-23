NATIONAL

Schools to remain closed on Aug 26 in Sindh

By News Desk

All public and private schools across Sindh will remain closed on Monday (August 26) on account of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), the provincial government announced on Friday.

A notification issued for the announcement of the Chehlum holiday stated that the decision of educational institutes’ closure was taken by a steering committee of the provincial education department.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Monday across the province with religious zeal and reverence amid high security.

The event marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680AD.

Mourning processions with Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah would be taken out in different cities across the province.

