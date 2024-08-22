NATIONAL

Aggressive anti-crime measures ordered by Punjab CM

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has mandated a significant reduction in the crime rate across all districts, underscoring the goal of achieving a safer Punjab.

This directive was issued during a high-level meeting where police performance and key performance indicators (KPIs) were scrutinized. The session, presided over by Chief Minister Sharif, saw the attendance of Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Punjab IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG, and other senior officials.

The Chief Minister explicitly ordered a crackdown on crime hotspots throughout the region, with a particular focus on violent crimes such as robbery. “It is crucial to deal with incidents of robbery with an iron fist, especially to safeguard our traders and shopkeepers,” she stated.

During the discussions, CM Sharif stressed the importance of ensuring safe travel on all provincial roads and commanded decisive actions to dismantle crime hotspots. She emphasized that any robbery or crime on the roads would directly implicate the responsible police officers.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted the protection of women and children as a critical priority, declaring any offenses against them as absolutely intolerable. “Crimes against women and children are a red line,” she affirmed, ensuring that efforts will be intensified so that every road, street, and neighborhood in Punjab remains free from criminal activities.

