PTI postpones Islamabad rally, new date set for Sep 8

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Former National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, has engaged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur concerning the cancellation of a planned rally.

Sources report that a meeting occurred between Gandapur and Qaiser to discuss the recent developments in Islamabad and its neighboring areas, focusing particularly on the rally’s cancellation.

It is understood that the Chief Minister was opposed to the idea of calling off the rally.

Islamabad Rally Postponement

The PTI has delayed the public gathering originally scheduled for Thursday in Islamabad, following directives from PTI founder Imran Khan.

PTI leader Azam Swati, after meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, reported the current circumstances and a coinciding protest by a politico-religious party in the city, prompting the decision.

Swati relayed Khan’s directive to postpone the event to prevent potential chaos and ensure public safety.

Barrister Gohar and Azam Swati have declared that the rescheduled public gathering will now take place on September 8, with formal notifications already issued.

Previously, the PTI had insisted on conducting the rally today despite the administration’s refusal to grant approval.

