Court restricts Moonis Elahi’s travel, freezes assets in money laundering probe

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Special Central Court of Lahore has directed the blocking of identity cards and passports for six individuals, including Moonis Elahi, implicated in the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) money laundering case.

The court has also mandated that the names of the accused be added to the passport control list, effectively barring their international travel.

Further, the court has ordered the freezing of Moonis Elahi’s properties and bank accounts. Assets subject to this order include over 26 kanals of land in Kasur, along with a plot and a house in Gulberg, Lahore, both registered under Elahi’s name.

Presiding over the hearing, Special Central Court Judge Tanveer Ahmed Shaikh requested an implementation report on these measures by the next court date.

The proceedings have been adjourned until September 19, as the FIA continues its probe into the high-profile case.

