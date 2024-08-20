Main accused’s lawyer in Karsaz road accident case claims she is ‘mentally ill’ | Video

The lawyer representing Natasha Iqbal in the Karsaz road accident case argued in court that his client suffers from a mental illness and left her home without informing her family.

During the court proceedings, defense lawyer Amir Mansoob Qureshi requested that Natasha not be presented before the judge due to her fragile condition. “My client is mentally ill, relies on medication for her condition, and left home without notifying anyone before driving the car,” the lawyer stated.

He added that she has been battling with mental illness for the past five years.

The police, in contrast, sought a seven-day remand for Natasha, but the court granted only a one-day remand.

Natasha was arrested following a fatal road accident on Monday, in which a man and his daughter lost their lives. A case has been registered against her at the Bahadurabad police station.

Currently, Natasha is hospitalized for minor injuries she sustained in the accident. The incident, along with its related details, has garnered significant attention on social media.