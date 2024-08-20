5-year-old girl allegedly raped by sanitary worker at Lahore hospital

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a sanitary worker at a Lahore hospital. The incident, which occurred on the seventh floor of the hospital’s Mother and Child Center, has sent shockwaves through the city and sparked widespread protests.

The girl’s mother accused the hospital administration of attempting to suppress the matter. When she raised a hue and cry, the security guards arrested the 22-year-old suspected sweeper and handed him over to the Mozang police.

Police have claimed that despite the family’s allegations, initial investigations found no evidence of sexual assault. However, a case has been registered against the suspect on the police’s complaint under harassment provisions. The hospital’s CCTV footage is being analysed by the police.

They further claimed that the girl’s mother did not want to take legal action, adding that the suspect worked as a sweeper at the hospital. He had been arrested, and further investigation was underway, the police claimed.

The incident led to protests by lady doctors and lady paramedical staff outside Ganga Ram Hospital. The demonstrators demanded justice for the alleged victim and called for stricter measures to ensure the safety of female patients and staff within the hospital.

The girl’s relatives alleged that a hospital worker had attempted to rape the minor. The protesting nurses and students of Ganga Ram Hospital also blocked traffic, which was later reopened after the protest was ended.

In response to the protests, the Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, convened a meeting to address the concerns of students and staff. The students said they would go meet the university administration for more information on campus security.

Gondal said he had arranged a meeting in the university for discussions with the students, adding that all their demands would be heard.