Fresh monsoon rain spell in Lahore to continue for 3 days

A heavy monsoon spell continues in Lahore, with black dark covering Lahore and different areas experiencing light and heavy rains.

The maximum rain, 28mm, on Tuesday was recorded in Nishtar Colony. As forecast earlier by the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall lashed Lahore for the second consecutive day.

Difference areas of Lahore experienced heavy rainfall, including Lakshmi Chowk, Gulberg, Upper Mall, Jail Road, Kalma Chowk, Walton Road, and Ferozepur Road.

Meanwhile, the strong winds along with the rain made the weather pleasant and breaking the intensity of heat.

As rain continued to lash the city, passers-by tried to seek shelter. A large number of citizens were seen seeking cover under the Metro bus track to avoid the rain.

According to the Meteorological department, the current spell of rain will continue for the next three days.\

On the other hand, monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc in Balochistan, with the recent monsoon spell in Quetta killing three more people in different accidents.

According to the Balochistan PDMA, since July 1, 19 people have been killed, including seven children, and 11 others injured.

Meanwhile, 3,031 people have been affected by the rains, with 307 houses partially and 126 completely damaged. Moreover, six bridges and 31km of roads have also been damaged. Standing crops on 102 hectares of land have also been damaged due to the rains, said the PDMA.