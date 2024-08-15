Bushra Bibi interrogated in May 9 events

RAWALPINDI: A police team has completed the first phase of interrogation with Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in connection with the May 9 events at Adiala Jail.

The investigation team, led by SP Faisal Saleem, included DSP Sikandar, DSP Fauzia, and Inspectors Qaiser, Yaqoob Shah, and Husnain Ali from the Rawalpindi police.

According to jail sources, the Rawalpindi police team conducted a 30-minute interrogation with Bushra Bibi regarding the events of May 9 on Thursday.

The team questioned her about protests and acts of arson in Rawalpindi, and sought details on the planning of protests at sensitive locations.

The sources added that the police asked Bushra Bibi various questions based on collected evidence during the interrogation.

It is noteworthy that an anti-terrorism court has directed the police to complete their interrogation with Bushra Bibi within a week.

Earlier, on August 12, the court had rejected Bushra Bibi’s bail in 12 cases.