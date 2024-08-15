NATIONAL

Bushra Bibi interrogated in May 9 events

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A police team has completed the first phase of interrogation with Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in connection with the May 9 events at Adiala Jail.

The investigation team, led by SP Faisal Saleem, included DSP Sikandar, DSP Fauzia, and Inspectors Qaiser, Yaqoob Shah, and Husnain Ali from the Rawalpindi police.

According to jail sources, the Rawalpindi police team conducted a 30-minute interrogation with Bushra Bibi regarding the events of May 9 on Thursday.

The team questioned her about protests and acts of arson in Rawalpindi, and sought details on the planning of protests at sensitive locations.

The sources added that the police asked Bushra Bibi various questions based on collected evidence during the interrogation.

It is noteworthy that an anti-terrorism court has directed the police to complete their interrogation with Bushra Bibi within a week.

Earlier, on August 12, the court had rejected Bushra Bibi’s bail in 12 cases.

Previous article
Tensions prevail in Dhaka as students deter rallies on Mujib’s assassination day
Next article
Mpox outbreak 2024: Pakistan reports first case as WHO declares global medical emergency
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Mpox outbreak 2024: Pakistan reports first case as WHO declares global...

Just a day after an alert was issued to prevent the potential spread of diseases through international travelers, Pakistan on Thursday confirmed its first...

Tensions prevail in Dhaka as students deter rallies on Mujib’s assassination day

Mid-air Rafale collision claims lives of two French pilots

Ceasefire talks critical to averting wider conflict, says US envoy in Beirut

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.