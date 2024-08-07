Entertainment

Director Asim Abbasi breaks silence on removal of ‘Barzakh’ from YouTube

By News Desk

Asim Abbasi, the director and producer behind the series ‘Barzakh,’ has shared his thoughts following the decision to pull the show from YouTube in Pakistan amid public controversy.

He stressed that the safety of everyone involved in the production is his top concern, saying, “No story of mine is worth more than the safety of all the beautiful and talented artists who came together to craft it. So this decision is really for the best.” Asim also thanked fans for their support, adding, “For all those who have showered us with love, I hope you enjoy the finale! And remember, stories never die”.

The choice to remove ‘Barzakh’ from YouTube in Pakistan was made jointly by the teams from Zindagi and ‘Barzakh,’ in response to the heated debates and criticisms about the show’s content since it premiered two weeks ago.

The viewers in Pakistan have until August 9 to catch up on the series on YouTube.

