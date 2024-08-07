First set of convictions for rioting delivered as three men are jailed in the UK

Three men have been sentenced to prison after admitting their roles in the riots that erupted following the tragic killing of three young girls in Southport. These sentences mark the first handed down by the Crown Court since Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed swift justice for those involved.

Liam Riley, 41, from Kirkdale, confessed to violent disorder and a racially aggravated public order offence in Liverpool city center on Saturday night. The court heard that Riley, who wore a St George’s flag around his neck, had visited several pubs before becoming involved in the chaos. Prosecutor Chris Taylor stated that Riley was “clearly drunk” at the time of his arrest, during which he verbally abused the arresting officer, calling him a “traitor” and a “Muslim lover.” Riley also made derogatory comments about Muslims and immigrants, blaming them for the tragic events in Southport. Despite having no previous convictions, Riley was jailed for 20 months due to his two prior cautions.

Derek Drummond, 58, from Southport, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker during the unrest in Southport last Tuesday, the day after the young girls were killed. The court was informed that up to 1,000 people participated in the disorder outside a mosque on St Luke’s Road, resulting in 50 police officers being injured. Drummond punched PC Thomas Ball in the face and later expressed deep regret, admitting he had been a “fool.” With a history of violence reflected in his 14 previous convictions for 19 offences dating back to 1988, Drummond was sentenced to three years in prison.

Declan Geiran, 29, from Liverpool, admitted to violent disorder and arson for his role in the riots in Liverpool city center. CCTV footage captured Geiran setting a police van on fire using an implement. He was found in possession of three lighters at the time of his arrest. Geiran received a total of 30 months in prison: 28 months for the riot-related charges and an additional two months for sending threatening messages to a woman.

Judge’s remarks

Judge Andrew Menary KC remarked that the events would have appalled, horrified, and deeply disturbed every decent member of the affected communities. He condemned the riots, which were fueled by misinformation about the deaths of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who were killed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. The incident also left eight other children and two adults injured. Axel Rudakubana, born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, has been charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article.

Judge Menary noted that some individuals exploited the situation to sow division and hatred, spreading false information about the suspect’s nationality, ethnicity, and religion. He emphasized that this misinformation served as a pretext for widespread public disorder and that the genuine grief of Southport’s residents was hijacked by those seeking to cause harm.

The judge asserted that those who engage in such disorder, causing injury, damage, and fear within communities, will face severe sentences designed to deter similar actions in the future. Prime Minister Starmer expressed his hope that this week’s sentences will send a strong message to anyone considering involvement in rioting, as police brace for further potential unrest across the country.

Senior district Crown prosecutor Jonathan Egan, speaking outside the court, stated: “Today, the first prison sentences have been handed down for offenders involved in the widespread and unacceptable disorder we saw in Southport and Liverpool last week. Drummond, Riley, and Geiran’s actions would have caused panic, revulsion, and chaos in their local communities. The three men sentenced today are just the beginning, with many others who foolishly participated in the violent unrest facing long prison terms.”