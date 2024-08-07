Meghan Markle turns threat for the royal family in new twist of events

Meghan Markle has left the Palace worried in anticipation of her next move, as the royals are already in the middle of a health crisis.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently appeared in the CBS interview with husband Prince Harry, has stirred the royals with her alleged political ambition, but regardless of it, she is causing some commotion within the royal family, per royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

“The problem with Royal Family at the moment is that they are simply not able to do something which attracts attention on the same level – and attention is important if you’re royal,” he told The Sun.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to head for Colombia while the royals will be headed for their break in the Balmoral in Scotland.

Fitzwilliams suggested that after King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with their cancer, it left “vacuum” which other royals cannot fill.

Despite Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex filling in, they are “not particularly high profile” and the royal institution needs their senior royals as “oxygen.”

“There’s also no doubt that Harry and Meghan discovered this in what I would describe as their faux royal tour to Nigeria.”

As the Nigeria tour garnered positive publicity for the Sussexes, the royals may not be able to catch up to it, which appears to be a threat for their optics.

“It’s going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the Royal Family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee,” he warned.