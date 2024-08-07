Imran Khan ready to apologize for May 9 on conditional basis

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has announced a conditional apology over May 9 riots.

Speaking to journalists in Adiala Jail on Wednesday, Imran Khan said the CCTV footage of May 9 should be made public to ascertain the real culprits behind the May 9 mayhem.

“If the PTI members are found involved in the May 9 events, he will apologise and expel the workers from the party and ensure they are punished,” he added.

The PTI founder said that they were subjected to injustice, with 10,000 of their people imprisoned, not allowed to contest elections, and their party banned.

“They are victims of the May 9 incident and are seeking justice,” said the former PM.

Imran Khan mentioned that they also approached the chief justice, highlighting human rights violations, and noted that their petition was not heard.

“If even one PTI worker is seen in the CCTV footage, he will apologise,” he held.

PTI will not negotiate with the government that emerged from Form 47, emphasising that apologies should come from those who made mistakes.

The PTI founder also demanded putting his name along with those of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and Shehbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List (ECL).