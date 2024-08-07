Arshad Nadeem has a message for Pakistan ahead of Olympics final

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has requested the nation to pray for his victory in the final round of the javelin throw in Paris Olympic 2024.

In a video message, Arshad Nadeem said: “My final match will be on August 8 at 11:25 pm. Pakistani nation should pray for my success.”

Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the final round of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Here is a detailed list of his records and achievements: In 2015: Began competing in javelin throw events.

2016

Scholarship: Received a scholarship from World Athletics, allowing him to train at the IAAF High Performance Training Centre in Mauritius.

2018

Asian Games: Finished 8th in the javelin throw event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, with a throw of 76.33 meters.

2019

South Asian Games: Won the gold medal at the South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal, with a throw of 86.29 meters, setting a new national record.

2020

Training: Continued to train rigorously, aiming to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

2021

Tokyo Olympics: Qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), where he made history by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final in javelin throw. He finished 5th in the final with a throw of 84.62 meters, setting a new personal and national best.

2022

World Athletics Championships: Competed in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, and finished 5th in the final with a throw of 86.16 meters, breaking his own national record.

Commonwealth Games: Won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, with a throw of 90.18 meters, setting a new personal, national, and Commonwealth Games record.

2023

Asian Athletics Championships: Won the gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, with a throw of 85.16 meters.