Flooding risks loom as monsoon rains continue across Pakistan

In the wake of ongoing monsoon rains, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has issued warnings about the potential for widespread flooding as the weather pattern continues.

The PDMA spokesperson announced that rain is likely to affect most districts of Punjab over the next 24 hours. Monday’s rainfall data shows that Murree received 18mm, Rahim Yar Khan 17mm, and Chakwal and Joharabad both recorded 12mm of rain.

The Indus River is currently experiencing moderate flooding at Chashma and Taunsa, while a low-level flood situation has been reported at Tarbela and Kalabagh. The PDMA predicts that the monsoon rains are expected to persist until August 6.

Water levels in rivers, dams, and drains are rising, while the PDMA DG has emphasized that all flood preparations are complete. Citizens are advised to take precautionary measures and adhere to government instructions to stay safe.

This year’s monsoon season has already resulted in significant casualties, with 54 civilians killed and 141 injured due to lightning and collapsed buildings, according to the PDMA.

In addition to Punjab, rainfall is expected in multiple regions across Pakistan. The Met Department forecasts rain in Islamabad and the surrounding areas, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, and Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

The forecast extends to Haripur, Buner, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mohmand, Khyber, Bajaur, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, DI Khan, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Heavy rain is also anticipated in various cities of Balochistan, including Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Barkhan, Musakhel, Zhob, Mastung, and Sibbi. Sindh is not exempt, with forecasts predicting rain in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Thatta.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for the potential impacts of the continued rainfall. Residents across affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for possible disruptions due to the intense monsoon weather.