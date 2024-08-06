NATIONAL

PML-N leader visits PTI hunger strike camp

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry visited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hunger strike camp outside Parliament House on Tuesday.

The camp was set up to urge the federal government to release PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, from prison.

During the visit, PTI leaders raised concerns about Form 47, a document that includes unconfirmed results of a constituency, detailing the number of votes cast and cancelled.

The PTI leaders demanded the government return their alleged stolen mandate. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry responded, “This is your claim, but the truth will emerge in due course.”

Sheikh Waqas Akram added, “We request the return of our seats, as the people are suffering due to the economic burdens imposed on them.” Chaudhry responded, “We acknowledge the people’s issues and will work to address them.”

When asked about his visit, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated, “I came here of my own accord; no one directed me to do so.” He also stressed the importance of peaceful protests, advising against causing damage to public property.

Regarding rumors of travel restrictions on Nawaz Sharif, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry clarified, “There are no restrictions on Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad. These rumors are being spread intentionally.”

In other news, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved the physical remand of PTI founder Imran Khan in connection with 12 cases related to the May 9 riots.

This development followed the Islamabad district and sessions court’s acceptance of appeals filed by Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, against their conviction in the Iddat case.

Earlier this year, the couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs500,000 each after a trial court deemed their nikah fraudulent.

The verdict clears the final legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in two Toshakhana cases were suspended, and he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.

However, on July 10, an ATC dismissed Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail petitions in three cases related to the May 9 riots, including one over an attack on the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

Staff Report
Staff Report

