Celebrations for Data Ganj Bakhsh’s urs begin Aug 24

LAHORE, Aug 6 (INP): The 981st Urs celebrations of the great Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA), popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, will commence on August 24 and continue through August 26.

The event is expected to attract a significant number of domestic and international pilgrims, along with important personalities from federal and provincial governments.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari shared these details on Tuesday while chairing a review meeting for the Urs celebrations. The meeting was attended by Director General Auqaf Punjab Khalid Mahmood Sindhu, Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Shahid Hameed, and officials from various departments including Police, Law Enforcement Agencies, Safe City Authority, Food Authority, LESCO, Municipal Corporation, Health, Education, Traffic, Rescue 1122, WASA, and Civil Defense.

Administrator Auqaf Shahid Hamid Virk provided a comprehensive briefing on the events, arrangements, and departmental responsibilities. He noted that the celebrations will include Mahfil-e-Samaa, Mahafil-e-Qiraat, Dars-e-Quran, Dars-e-Tasawuf, distribution of food (Lungar), and special prayers for the prosperity of the homeland and unity and progress of the Muslim Ummah.

He also assured that thorough security and facility arrangements will be in place for the pilgrims. Special provisions will be made for lighting and cleanliness, and passes will be issued to volunteers, media representatives, and other service providers.