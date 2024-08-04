Sindh govt to distribute solar panels to 200,000 households

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the provincial government will provide solar panels to around two hundred thousand households.

Speaking at a news conference in Karachi, he highlighted the details of the Solar Energy Project, which aims to distribute 200,000 solar panels to residential units.

He elaborated that this initiative would assist households in coping with the ongoing electricity shortage and the crisis of rising electricity bills. The project, in collaboration with the World Bank, marks a significant step toward embracing clean and green energy solutions.

Further, CM Shah stated that as part of this flagship project, all government buildings and properties will transition to solar power. This move is expected not only to reduce expenses but also to significantly cut carbon emissions.