India’s actions demonstrate disregard for int’l law in IIOJK: President Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said India’s actions since 5 August 2019 demonstrated complete disregard for international law, the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, and the UN Security Council resolutions regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message on Youm-e-Istehsal on 5th August 2024, he said, “Today marks the completion of five years of India’s latest campaign to consolidate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. On this day, five years ago, India took a number of unilateral and unlawful steps in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to undermine its internationally recognised disputed status. ”

Since 5 August 2019, he said India has embarked upon a ceaseless campaign to alter the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK.

Issuing domicile certificates to outsiders, registering temporary residents in the voters’ lists, gerrymandering assembly constituencies, and modifying land and property ownership laws are some of the key features of this campaign. All these measures are in blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention, he observed.

“The continued presence of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops has turned IIOJK into one of the most heavily militarized zones in the world. The gross human rights violations in IIOJK have been documented extensively and condemned globally. The mistreatment of Kashmiri journalists and human rights defenders has further revealed India’s willingness to go to any lengths to silence dissenting voices. India would not succeed in suppressing the just struggle of the people of IIOJK through domestic legislation and judicial verdicts, ” he added.

For the past seven decades, the President said the Kashmiris had waited for the United Nations to fulfil its solemn commitments. “It is crucial that the international community urges India to end its human rights violations in IIOJK and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

“Pakistan, for its part, will continue to extend full moral, diplomatic and political support to the just struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” he added.