PPP leader urges re-evaluation of hospital ward relocations in Multan

MULTAN: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Punjab Syed Ali Haider Gilani along with other local leaders has urged the provincial government to reconsider its decision to relocate the Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Wards from Nishtar Hospital to Nishtar Hospital phase-II.

During a press conference in Multan, Gilani highlighted the challenges that the local population would face due to the transfer of these crucial departments. “The relocation of these major departments will cause significant inconvenience to the residents,” he stated.

Gilani emphasized the Gilani family’s long-standing commitment to the development of South Punjab, particularly Multan, which has historically supported the PPP. “Our family has consistently prioritized political affiliations and spearheaded development projects in the region, striving for the prosperity of its people,” he added.

The PPP leader called for the Nishtar phase-II to be constructed as originally planned, with complete staffing across all departments and no reduction in the promised 1000 beds, contrary to current plans which have reduced capacity to 500. He also pointed out the insufficient number of ICU beds at Nishtar Hospital and urged the provincial government to enhance medical facilities at both locations.

Gilani also appealed for a visit from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to assess the situation firsthand. “A visit by the CM to Multan could lead to a better understanding of the local healthcare challenges,” he suggested.

Concluding his remarks, Gilani reiterated the PPP’s advocacy for a separate South Punjab province and expressed concerns about the current budget allocations. He also mentioned the widespread issue of excessive electricity bills, a concern raised by multiple political leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, urging the government to provide relief to the public.