Railways police honor fallen heroes on Police Martyrs’ Day

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways Police commemorated Police Martyrs’ Day with solemn tributes to its fallen heroes. According to a spokesperson, 36 officers and personnel of the Railways Police have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Special ceremonies were conducted across the eight divisions of the Railways Police to honor these martyrs. The observances included salutes by PR Police officers, a minute of silence, and prayers for the departed souls.

During these ceremonies, families of the martyrs were presented with cheques and bouquets as tokens of gratitude and remembrance. Additionally, transportation services were arranged to facilitate their travel from home to the headquarters.

Officers also visited the graves of the martyrs, where they laid wreaths, offered prayers, and lit candles to pay their respects. The spokesperson emphasized the importance of August 4 as a day of reflection and honor, stating, “The martyrs of the Railways Police have etched a legacy of bravery and courage with their sacrifice, and their eternal sacrifices will forever be etched in our memories.”