Heavy rainfall forecast for Punjab, Sindh, and AJK; PDMA issues flood alert

ISLAMABAD: Various regions of north and north-east Punjab experienced light to heavy rainfall on Monday morning, providing much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather.

The Met Office has forecasted further monsoon rains in Punjab, Sindh, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) over the next two days.

It has predicted heavy rains with strong winds across Punjab, affecting areas such as Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan, among others. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in north-east Punjab and south Punjab.

In response to the forecast, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for all relevant departments in Punjab to prepare for potential flooding and other issues related to the heavy rains, particularly in the north-eastern districts of the province.

Attock and surrounding areas saw thundershowers, easing the heat and humidity for locals. Rain also fell in Shakargarh and Narowal, bringing a welcome respite from the extreme mugginess.

In Lahore, drizzle was reported in several areas, including Jail Road, Canal Road, Garhi Shahu, Abbot Road, and Lakshmi Chowk, accompanied by cool winds that made the weather more pleasant.

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad also experienced rainfall. The weather department has warned that heavy rains in AJK and north-east Punjab on Monday and Tuesday could lead to flooding in local streams and nullahs.

Furthermore, the forecast includes rain and strong winds for Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with heavy rainfall expected at some locations in these areas. Thundershowers are also anticipated in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar.

In Balochistan, the forecast includes rain for Zhob, Quetta, and other regions, with heavy rain likely at some places. Similarly, Sindh is expected to experience heavy rains in areas including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, with torrential rains possible at a few locations.

The Met Office has also predicted heavy rains for parts of AJK.