NATIONAL

Heavy rainfall forecast for Punjab, Sindh, and AJK; PDMA issues flood alert

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN, JUNE 26: Pakistani citizens drive their vehicles through flooded streets following heavy downpours in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 26, 2023. As severe weather conditions hit the country ahead of the monsoon season, lightning strikes and heavy downpours resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 15 others. Heavy rainfall in Lahore also tripped 150 power feeders. Meanwhile, severe rains are pounding the biggest province of the country, with citizens facing multiple troubles such as power outages and inundated roads. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Various regions of north and north-east Punjab experienced light to heavy rainfall on Monday morning, providing much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather.

The Met Office has forecasted further monsoon rains in Punjab, Sindh, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) over the next two days.

It has predicted heavy rains with strong winds across Punjab, affecting areas such as Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan, among others. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in north-east Punjab and south Punjab.

In response to the forecast, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for all relevant departments in Punjab to prepare for potential flooding and other issues related to the heavy rains, particularly in the north-eastern districts of the province.

Attock and surrounding areas saw thundershowers, easing the heat and humidity for locals. Rain also fell in Shakargarh and Narowal, bringing a welcome respite from the extreme mugginess.

In Lahore, drizzle was reported in several areas, including Jail Road, Canal Road, Garhi Shahu, Abbot Road, and Lakshmi Chowk, accompanied by cool winds that made the weather more pleasant.

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad also experienced rainfall. The weather department has warned that heavy rains in AJK and north-east Punjab on Monday and Tuesday could lead to flooding in local streams and nullahs.

Furthermore, the forecast includes rain and strong winds for Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with heavy rainfall expected at some locations in these areas. Thundershowers are also anticipated in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar.

In Balochistan, the forecast includes rain for Zhob, Quetta, and other regions, with heavy rain likely at some places. Similarly, Sindh is expected to experience heavy rains in areas including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, with torrential rains possible at a few locations.

The Met Office has also predicted heavy rains for parts of AJK.

 

Previous article
French climber Benjamin Vedrines summits K2 in record 11 hours
Next article
Army evacuates six foreign mountaineers in another successful K2 rescue
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

TLP leader, workers booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening CJP

LAHORE: Deputy Amir of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah, and several party workers have been booked for issuing death threats against Chief Justice...

Defence minister vows legal action over threats to Chief Justice Isa

Security forces kill five terrorists in various IBOs in KP

JI’s sit-in intensifies with growing support in Rawalpindi, Lahore

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.