World

Black magic on boat causes fire which kills 40 migrants

By Agencies

40 migrants lost their lives after a fire broke out on a boat which as en route from Haiti to the Turks and Caicos Islands in South America.

The boat caught fire when a person expert in black magic lit firewood and threw herbs on all the passengers for a witchcraft ritual to complete their journey safely.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement that the boat that suffered the accident was carrying more than 80 migrants from the Haitian coast to Turks and Caicos. The Haitian coast guard rescued 41 people.

IOM head Gregory Godstein added that such incidents occur because of Haiti’s security crisis and the lack of safe and legal means of migration.

Previous article
Gandapur orders arrest of armed men impersonating ‘govt officials
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

King Charles reacts as Prince Harry makes surprising move

Prince Harry took a surprising decision in favour of the Royal family after spending years in attacking them via interviews, documentaries and his memoir, Spare. According...

Khalilur Rehman Qamar breaks silence, reveals details of recent abduction and torture

Imran, Bushra’s 7-day physical remand in Toshakhana case approved

Writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s kidnappers arrested: police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.