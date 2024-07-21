NATIONAL

First patient airlifted in Punjab under new air ambulance service

By Staff Report

LAHORE: In a significant healthcare milestone for Pakistan, a rescue air ambulance initiative led by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz successfully transported its first patient.

Halima Bibi, a 40-year-old woman from Mianwali, suffered paralysis after a fall from a roof and required urgent medical attention.

Initially treated at Mianwali’s District Headquarters Hospital, Halima was referred to a facility in Rawalpindi for advanced care. Following directives from CM Maryam Nawaz, she was swiftly transferred within the critical “golden hour” using the new air ambulance service.

The patient’s family praised Maryam Nawaz, lauding her efforts as instrumental in facilitating the timely medical transfer, even referring to her as an “angel.”

The Punjab Chief Minister reiterated her commitment to ensuring quality and timely medical treatment for every citizen. She also formally announced the commencement of Pakistan’s first air ambulance operations and requested prayers for Bibi’s recovery.

This initiative was one of the first promises Maryam Nawaz delivered on, following her announcement during her maiden address at the Punjab Assembly as the first female Chief Minister.

