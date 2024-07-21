Mangla Dam approaches full capacity

MIRPUR: The water level in Mangla Dam, Pakistan’s second-largest reservoir, has risen to 1196.95 feet, nearing its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, as reported on Sunday.

This increase is primarily due to the melting of snow in the Himalayan region, which has significantly boosted the water inflow into the Jhelum River and subsequently into Mangla Dam, according to sources.

As of Sunday, the live storage capacity of the dam reached 4.067 million acre feet (MAF), showing a considerable improvement from previous levels.

The minimum operating level of the dam is 1050 feet, making the current level a positive indicator for the country’s hydropower generation and water management strategies.

Further details provided by APP’s correspondent reveal the current water levels and storage capacities at other key reservoirs and barrages across Pakistan: Tarbela Dam stands at 1516.72 feet with a live storage of 3.965 MAF, and Chashma Dam at 644.50 feet with a live storage of 0.112 MAF.

Additionally, the inflows and outflows of major rivers such as the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab have been recorded, showing a healthy balance between water intake and distribution.