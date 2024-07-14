Pakistani team leaves for Kazakhstan to attend World Strength Lifting & Incline Bench Press C’ship

LAHORE: A three members national team left for Kazakhstan to participate in the World Strength Lifting and Incline Bench Press Championship being held from July 15 to 21 in Ust-Kamenogorsk in Kazakhstan.

The Pakistani team is comprised of Captain Muhammad Usman, International Strength Lifter Muhammad Naveed, Manager and Master Athlete Mrs Maryam Aqeel Shah.

President Federation of Pakistan Strength Lifting Aqeel Javed Butt said that God willing, the team will raise the flag of Pakistan in Kazakhstan. He revealed that the National Men’s and Women Strength Lifting Championship 2024 will be held in Lahore in September.

Pakistan won gold and silver medals in the last 9th and 10th championships held in Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Nepal.

Aqeel Butt and others saw off the team members at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Advocate Ms Sadia, Mailsi Tehsil Bar Association General Secretary Ch Muhammad Akmal, Mailsi Press Club President Azizullah Shah Tahir, General Secretary Syed Naveedul Hasan Qutbi, Advocate Mehr Zafar Iqbal, Rao Muhammad Hussain Shaheen, Sheikh Amir, Sheikh Waseem and Maher Shahbaz Patwari congratulated the team and prayed for success.