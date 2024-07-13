A long history of Pakistan shows extreme and great rivalries with its neighbours. Those rivalries have set the national security parameters for Pakistan that are necessary for her survival. It’s the ultimate responsibility of the state to have tutelage over its physical and spiritual means.

Pakistan’s security concerns are deeply rooted in its significant geographical location. It’s one of the components that allows threats to impede the socio-economic development of the state. Avoiding the flanks of border security will produce tremors that will cause a debacle for the country. For instance, a house with weak walls can’t protect the residents living inside. Hence Pakistan’s central focus has always been to develop a strong military.

However, there are multiple reasons behind allocating a substantial portion of the budget for Defence which are not only important but define the survival of Pakistan in the world of anarchy. The allocation of the budget is driven by multiple factors including strategic location among India, Iran, and Afghanistan. It is also driven by the perceived threat of India being the regional enemy of Pakistan. Pakistan has made numerous advancements in its nuclear programme, missile technology, jets, and enhancements to its naval and air defence systems.

Pakistan’s border with Iran and Afghanistan poses an indefinite number of threats to her national security.

Increasing extremism in Pakistan is the outcome of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan. Pakistan has always had an ironclad commitment to her national security, to compromise on it means compromising on people’s lives. Currently, Pakistan is facing a wave of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which impedes the construction of the CPEC project. If Pakistan stops focusing on its military capability, then the belligerency will be an outcome of laxness.

On the other hand, the enduring, non-stop, and protracted rivalry with India is the main threat to Pakistan. Both countries have been engaged in crucial and devastating wars, while the game of balance of power is continuously taking place between the two countries. To counter the emerging threats from India, a viable and strong army is needed.

Pakistan must keep developing its military power further considering the aforementioned threats on bespeak. The situation is being very dangerous for Pakistan in the region with the increase of internal and external security issues. For Pakistan, it’s an ultimate necessity to secure its borders from external and internal forces, and institutional developments are required as well. The functioning of the National Action Plan must be revised to deter the threats to national security.

The continuous development of the nuclear programem by India and an advancement in military personnel stand out as a huge peril to the national security of Pakistan. For instance, India is to significantly increase its share of nuclear power by 70 petvrnt. In this threatening environment, protecting the country’s boundaries from any external bruise should be the priority of the state.

Subsequently, the issue of terrorism has sown the seed of hatred between two neighboring countries. The invasion of Afghanistan by US-led forces has intensified the region, Pakistan had expected friendly relations with Afghanistan and a peaceful environment as Islamabad had supported the Taliban fighting against the USA. However, since the Taliban’s return to Afghanistan, not only have the Taliban refused to accept the Durand line, but terror attacks have increased in Pakistan.

So, Pakistan has its preponderant focus on its military capacity to ensure the protection of national security.

Eventually, in October 2023, Islamabad decided to expel illegal Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan. The authorities claimed that some of these illegal migrants were found involved in the recent terror attacks. Furthermore, the country has experienced terror attacks over the last 18 months. Most of these attacks are claimed by the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan, which is ideologically aligned with Afghanistan. Following measures for national security and counter-terrorism, Pakistan’s top leadership has approved the launch of the new military operation aimed at stabilizing the country.

In addition, the province of Baluchistan has also witnessed terror attacks significantly challenging the national security of Pakistan. China, one of the key allies, has invested $62 billion in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) development project. Last month COAS Grn Asim Munir and PM Shahbaz Sharif made a five-day trip to China with the security of Chinese nationals.

Despite all measures and tactics used by Islamabad to curb terrorism, it faces multifaceted challenges. A complete focus on national security through the lens of military capability has made the country decline. Already the economy of the state is stumbling, and further ignoring the economy and prosperity will make the country barren. Pakistan has stuck into a sluggish economy which is the main barrier to socioeconomic development. All the dimensions of national security are compromised by focusing only on military strength. No doubt it would decrease the conflagration of terrorism but it’s not a long-term solution for long-term problems.

Political volatility is the second challenge faced by Pakistan that destabilizes the environment of a so-called democratic state. Perpetual political conflicts, with weak democracy, lead to unpleasant situations in the country that are responsible for the damage to national security.

