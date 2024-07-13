Crisis and Consequence: The emigration urge

Recent headlines have been ablaze with claims from a Gallup Pakistan survey, suggesting a staggering 94 percent of Pakistanis wish to emigrate. However, officials from Gallup Pakistan have not corroborated these dramatic figures. Previously, the Gallup Pakistan 2023 survey actually reported that 56 percent of Pakistanis express a real desire to leave the country.

In the heart of Pakistan’s socio-economic discourse lies a burgeoning dilemma— whether to stay or leave. A survey by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics in 2022, reveals a significant inclination among the population to migrate, with 37 percent expressing a desire to leave if given the chance. This sentiment is most pronounced in urban areas (40 percent) compared to rural (36 percent), with the highest urge to emigrate found in Balochistan (42 percent) and among young males aged 15-24 (62 percent). Individuals with higher education have the highest inclination (49.3 percent) to leave, the affluent individuals express the most significant desire to leave (41.5 percent).

The motives for desire to leave Pakistan largely centre on economic betterment, with 78.6 percent seeking higher income. Respect and equal opportunities also weigh significantly in their decision, cited by 43.6 percent and 41.9 percent respectively. Additionally, 20.2 percent look for enhanced security, and a smaller fraction, 8.3 percent, is driven by the desire for gender equality.

The escalating urge to emigrate is underscored by the fact that, over the last decade, more than 6.2 million have already departed, seeking better prospects abroad– a trend intensified last year with a record exodus of 860,000 individuals, including professionals from critical sectors.

A higher desire to leave a country can have several profound consequences. Economically, it may lead to a brain drain where skilled professionals migrate, potentially stalling development and innovation. Socially, it could exacerbate demographic imbalances, as younger populations often emigrate, leaving behind an aging populace. Politically, it may signal dissatisfaction with governance, which can influence electoral dynamics and policy priorities.

The recent surge in emigration or the desire to do so is fueled by a combination of global and local crises. Amongst the global crises: the covid-19 pandemic, subsequent economic recovery phases, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, have strained economies globally, disrupting supply chains and energy prices. This disruption has not only slowed economic growth but has also propelled inflation to unexpectedly high levels. As a result, the diminished purchasing power has fostered a pessimistic prospects among many in developing economies.

Amid a backdrop of global crises, the pressures of local challenges and crises play a crucial role in driving the surge in emigration and longing for emigration. Pakistan’s current scenario, marked by economic decline, political chaos, and environmental crises, lays bare the harsh realities facing its citizens. Specifically, high unemployment, especially among youth, stagnant wages, and inflation erode the basics of a stable life, propelling individuals to seek opportunities beyond their borders. Meanwhile, political instability, corruption, and inadequate public services exacerbate the urge to leave. Add to this mix the severe impacts of climate change and resource scarcity. For many, emigration is less a choice than a necessity, a desperate bid for safety, stability, and a better future.

To curb the growing desire for emigration, Pakistan must implement strategic policy measures aimed at creating a stable, prosperous homeland. Key actions include promoting economic reforms that spur job creation in diverse sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and technology, alongside bolstering small and medium enterprises. Simultaneously, enhancing the quality and accessibility of education through tailored vocational and skill development programs is crucial.

Legal and political reforms are necessary to foster trust in public institutions, with a focus on anti-corruption measures and ensuring political stability. Upgrading infrastructure and public services will improve the quality of life and address migration push factors. Environmental sustainability and resource management must be prioritized to counteract the impacts of climate change. Moreover, engaging the Pakistani diaspora to contribute to domestic development through investment and technology transfer can provide a significant boost. By taking these comprehensive steps, Pakistan can transform into a nation where leaving is no longer seen as the only path to a better life.