Maryam Nawaz decides to start distribution of free solar panels from August 14

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to commence the distribution of solar panels on Independence Day.

Citizens consuming up to 200 units will be able to obtain free solar panels from August 14. Those consuming more than 200 and up to 500 units will receive solar panels by paying 10% of the cost.

Similarly, for those using up to 500 units of electricity, the Punjab government will cover 90% of the cost, with repayment to be made interest-free over five years, and the solar panels will be provided through banks.

The Punjab government has finalized all details of the solar panel supply scheme, which is expected to reduce electricity bills by 40% for the public.

Regarding this initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that providing relief to the public is her mission. She acknowledged the challenging circumstances but affirmed the government’s commitment to stand by the people.