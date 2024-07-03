Fill your tanks: No petrol from July 5 (Friday) as fuel dealers go on countrywide strike

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced a nationwide strike starting July 5, planning to close petrol pumps across the country to demand the immediate withdrawal of the advance tax decision.

As a precautionary measure, the government on Tuesday directed oil marketing companies (OMCs) to ensure the availability of sufficient stocks of petroleum products at company-owned or company-operated sites and other locations associated with the OMCs to avoid any disruption of the supply chain and inconvenience to the general public and industry in case of a strike.

PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami Khan, in a press conference on the budget, stated that a 0.5 percent advance turnover tax has been imposed in the budget, which he claimed would devastate the petrol pump business.

“We are already running petrol pumps with minimal profit. It is already difficult to run your business at the highest rate of inflation,” Khan said. “The additional burden of taxes will destroy our business. There is no other option but to close the business because of this unfair tax,” he asserted.

“I have met the finance minister; he has no answer to our questions,” Abdul Sami Khan added.

What are the demands?

The association urged that the advance income tax be abolished within four days. “We have clearly stated that we will take strict action,” Abdul Sami Khan said.

The Dealers Association represents 14,000 dealers.

“On July 5, petrol pumps will be shut down and go on strike across the country,” Abdul Sami Khan declared.