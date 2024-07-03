Weather to remain hot and humid in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has given forecast of hot and humid weather for the next 24 hours in the city.

With humidity levels recorded at 58% coupled with an 18-kilometre per hour sea breeze, the temperature in the city is expected to remain between 35°C and 36°C.

Despite the rising temperature, PMD has forecast that the metropolis will remain partly cloudy, with rain predicted for next week.

In the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature was recorded at 31°C. The first night of July was recorded as the hottest night of July since 2021.

The PMD has forecast that the normal temperatures in the month of July will remain around 27.9°C.