NATIONAL

Weather to remain hot and humid in Karachi

By Staff Report

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has given forecast of hot and humid weather for the next 24 hours in the city.

With humidity levels recorded at 58% coupled with an 18-kilometre per hour sea breeze, the temperature in the city is expected to remain between 35°C and 36°C.

Despite the rising temperature, PMD has forecast that the metropolis will remain partly cloudy, with rain predicted for next week.

In the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature was recorded at 31°C. The first night of July was recorded as the hottest night of July since 2021.

The PMD has forecast that the normal temperatures in the month of July will remain around 27.9°C.

Previous article
Kate Middleton continues royal duties, makes major decision amid cancer treatment
Next article
Fill your tanks: No petrol from July 5 (Friday) as fuel dealers go on countrywide strike
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fill your tanks: No petrol from July 5 (Friday) as fuel...

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced a nationwide strike starting July 5, planning to close petrol pumps across the country to demand...

Kate Middleton continues royal duties, makes major decision amid cancer treatment

Court acquits Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood, others in ECP protest case

King Charles to remove Prince Harry’s children from ‘Royal Narrative’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.