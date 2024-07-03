Prince William and Prince Andrew feud: Here’s why it started

Prince William is reportedly “resentful” toward Prince Andrew, and the reason behind this feeling is none other than his beloved wife, Kate Middleton.

His “grudge” against the Duke of York had been seeded right at the very start of his media-eyed relationship with his now spouse.

This was because Prince Andrew didn’t quite fancy Kate Middleton as the right person to become King Charles’ daughter-in-law, as per the Daily Mail.

Royal expert Richard Kay said, “Prince William has long held a grudge against Prince Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced Kate Middleton to the Royal Family.”

“He feels that his father King Charles has been too soft on him,” the royal commentator added.

It was years later that Prince Harry expressed a desire to marry Meghan Markle, who was immediately unapproved by the Prince of Wales.

In 2020, their feud prompted the Duke of Sussex to exit the royal family.

However, Prince William sees no connection between this story and Prince Andrew’s dismissal of Kate Middleton.

Keen on taking revenge, reports now say that he will prove to be an “unkind” king for the Duke of York in the future.