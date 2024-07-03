World

Prince William and Prince Andrew feud: Here’s why it started

By Web Desk

Prince William is reportedly “resentful” toward Prince Andrew, and the reason behind this feeling is none other than his beloved wife, Kate Middleton.

His “grudge” against the Duke of York had been seeded right at the very start of his media-eyed relationship with his now spouse.

This was because Prince Andrew didn’t quite fancy Kate Middleton as the right person to become King Charles’ daughter-in-law, as per the Daily Mail.

Royal expert Richard Kay said, “Prince William has long held a grudge against Prince Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced Kate Middleton to the Royal Family.”

“He feels that his father King Charles has been too soft on him,” the royal commentator added.

It was years later that Prince Harry expressed a desire to marry Meghan Markle, who was immediately unapproved by the Prince of Wales.

In 2020, their feud prompted the Duke of Sussex to exit the royal family.

However, Prince William sees no connection between this story and Prince Andrew’s dismissal of Kate Middleton.

Keen on taking revenge, reports now say that he will prove to be an “unkind” king for the Duke of York in the future.

Previous article
Fill your tanks: No petrol from July 5 (Friday) as fuel dealers go on countrywide strike
Next article
Kate Middleton under ‘dark days’ as Prince Harry shoulder goes missing
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Weather to remain hot and humid in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has given forecast of hot and humid weather for the next 24 hours in the city. With humidity levels recorded...

Kate Middleton continues royal duties, makes major decision amid cancer treatment

Court acquits Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood, others in ECP protest case

King Charles to remove Prince Harry’s children from ‘Royal Narrative’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.