Govt responds to AJK unrest with Frontier Constabulary support

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has approved the deployment of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) in response to recent unrest and at the request of AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

This decision aims to bolster peace efforts in the region, which has experienced significant turmoil, particularly relating to economic grievances.

The approval was given during a meeting between Minister Naqvi and Prime Minister Haq at the Interior Ministry. Minister Naqvi expressed his commitment to enhancing security in AJK and reiterated the Pakistani government’s support for both the AJK government and its people. “We are fulfilling the promises we made to the people of AJK,” Naqvi stated, signaling a strong federal backing in addressing the region’s challenges.

Prime Minister Haq thanked the interior minister for his proactive steps in resolving the issues that have led to heightened tensions in AJK.

The discussions at the meeting also covered the law and order situation, the political climate in the territory, and the upcoming financial year’s budget.

The recent protests in AJK, which began over a month ago, have caused significant disruption. Demonstrators have been protesting against high electricity bills, inflated flour prices, and perceived privileges of the elite, leading to a complete shutdown of normal activities, road blockages, and clashes with police.