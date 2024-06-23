ISPR affirms anti-terrorism resolve at soldiers’ funerals

RAWALPINDI: Five Pakistani soldiers, who were martyred in a landmine explosion in Kurram district, have been laid to rest with full military honors.

The ceremonies took place in their respective native areas, drawing a large turnout of family members, residents, and senior service officers.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released the identities of the fallen soldiers: Havaldar Aqeel Ahmed, 33, from Okara; Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer, 30, from Poonch; Sepoy Anoush Rafoon, 24, from Attock; Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan, 26, from Haripur; and Sepoy Haroon William, 29, from Islamabad.

During the funeral services, the ISPR reiterated the unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s security forces to combat terrorism. The statement emphasized that the sacrifices made by these soldiers fortify the resolve of the forces to continue their mission against terrorism.