Air quality worsens in Lahore, now the world’s third most polluted city

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Lahore has been ranked as the third most polluted city globally, registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 158 on Sunday.

This environmental concern coincides with rising temperatures in the city, which reached 33 degrees Celsius by midday and are expected to peak at 42 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department forecasts no rain for the next 24 hours, exacerbating the heat conditions. The humidity level was also reported at 50 percent, adding to the discomfort.

In terms of localized air quality, various parts of Lahore recorded differing AQI levels: DHA Phase 8 reached a high of 233, followed by Syed Maratib Ali Road at 170, Thokar Niaz Baig at 160, Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam at 131, and Johar Town at 128.

Govt responds to AJK unrest with Frontier Constabulary support
Britain’s richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa
