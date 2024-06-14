Harry and Meghan emphasize unity amidst ongoing divorce speculations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, despite the swirl of divorce rumors, have committed to weathering marital challenges to honor their commitments to each other. Since their lavish 2018 wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained united despite ongoing speculations by various pundits.

A recent source confided to OK! magazine that the couple from Montecito are steadfast in their resolve to stay together for the sake of their young children, Prince Archie, aged 5, and Princess Lilibet, aged 2, aiming to spare them the type of childhood trauma both experienced due to their own parents’ separations.

Growing up amidst parental divorces, Harry and Meghan have been profoundly affected, motivating a deep commitment to a lasting marriage. Meghan, previously divorced, regards her marriage to Harry as her true first marriage, understanding what it requires to sustain it.

“They are adamant about not subjecting Archie and Lili to the hardships they faced and desire to give them the most serene and untroubled childhood possible. Despite acknowledging the inevitable rough patches, they have vowed that divorce will not be an option, especially with the responsibility of shaping their children’s futures,” the source elaborated.