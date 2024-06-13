Imran Khan and senior PTI members cleared of charges in Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD: A significant legal victory was achieved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a local Islamabad court exonerated founder Imran Khan, and top party figures Sheikh Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, among others, from all accusations related to the 2022 Azadi March.

The case, stemming from allegations of violating Section 144 and vandalism, concluded with the absolution of PTI leaders, including Sadaqat Abbasi and Ali Nawaz Awan.

In a concurrent ruling, additional PTI members, notably Shehryar Khan Afridi, were also discharged from charges linked to arson tied to the same series of events. This legal development marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing judicial assessments facing the party.

Previously, in a separate but related case, over 150 individuals, including Khan, were implicated following destructive activities in the capital. Despite extensive video evidence utilized in these cases, the recent court decision has granted relief to the involved PTI leaders as they continue their political endeavors aimed at toppling what they term a ‘US-backed’ coalition government.