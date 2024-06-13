PPP leadership’s refusal to attend budget session leads to serious problems for PML-N

The relationship between the PPP and the PML-N seemed precarious as the former, a significant partner in the current government, demonstrated its unhappiness on Wednesday by briefly attending the National Assembly’s budget session, signaling dissatisfaction with the government’s actions.

The PPP’s displeasure was evident through its minimal participation after the ruling party ignored its concerns regarding the budget.

The situation escalated when Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urgently visited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s office, requesting the party’s presence in the session.

Despite Dar’s last-minute efforts, the PPP limited its representation to three MNAs—Naveed Qamar, Khursheed Shah, and Ijaz Jakhrani—while the chairman and other prominent members were notably absent, underscoring the party’s sense of neglect by the government.

“The PML-N breached the agreement it had with the PPP prior to forming the government, as it failed to incorporate our input into the PSDP budget,” stated PPP Secretary Information Shazia Marri while speaking to a private English newspaper. “The government is taking us for granted.”

Marri noted that the agreement required the PML-N to consult the PPP on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). However, she reported that the government only briefed a handful of PPP legislators shortly before leaving them uninformed.

The limited attendance in the budget session was a distinct indication that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his administration have not provided the assurances the PPP seeks, Marri added.

Marri explained that if Dar had not approached Bilawal to ensure the government would address their concerns, the PPP would have boycotted the session entirely. In terms of future actions, Marri indicated that the decision would depend on the government’s next steps, as the responsibility now lies with them.

When questioned about the PPP’s willingness to help pass the budget, Marri affirmed that there is still time for the government to address the PPP’s issues. “We are not blackmailers; we act responsibly,” she remarked, “but the government should not overlook us.” She emphasized that the PPP aims to support farmers, refine taxation, and avoid regressive tax policies.

PPP and PML-N faced a significant obstacle on Tuesday when they couldn’t agree on the proposed 18 percent standard sales tax on agricultural inputs and machinery. This tax, mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to abolish tax exemptions in Pakistan, continues to be a contentious issue.

Moreover, the PPP leadership is displeased with issues such as load-shedding, untimely wheat imports, unsatisfactory inquiry results, and lack of budget relief for the agricultural sector. Distressed by the PML-N’s disregard, the PPP leadership openly expressed their discontent, criticizing the PML-N for marginalizing an essential ally.

When asked about the scant presence of PPP in the NA, Senator Sherry Rehman conveyed that the PPP had agreed to support the government’s formation for the greater national good after intense discussions, noting that as part of the agreement, “the PSDP for all four provinces was to be pre-negotiated with the government.”

Had they been properly involved, the PPP veteran asserted, they could have significantly contributed to the budget planning. “This is why the PPP had limited representation in protest during today’s budget speech session in the National Assembly,” Rehman stated.

“It is our party’s stance that the government must fully engage the PPP on crucial matters like the budget,” she continued, adding that the PPP is also collaborating with the PML-N to ensure the agreement is upheld and future misunderstandings are avoided.

Both parties’ representatives are scheduled to meet tomorrow, she noted, to guarantee the agreement’s remaining terms are implemented.

For the past few days, the coalition partners have been misaligned after the PPP accused the PML-N of ignoring its budgetary and tax concerns, indicating that the Prime Minister and his cabinet should engage and address these issues if they wish to maintain support from the crucial ally.

Following a divided result in the February 8 general elections, it was the PPP that assisted the PML-N in establishing the government at the centre after they agreed and allocated key constitutional positions, including the Prime Minister, President, governors, chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate, and speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, among themselves.