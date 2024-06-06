NATIONAL

ECP’s delay in deciding party’s intra-party polls issue condemnable: PTI spokesperson

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the delay in ruling on the party’s intra-party election matter, condemning the ECP’s tactics “as a gross disregard for the democratic process.”

In this regard, the PTI spokesperson strongly reacted to the electoral watchdog’s decision of delisting the PTI intra-party elections case for the second time, and said that commission was instrumental in violation of the constitution and democracy in the country.

He urged that the commission should issue the certificate and return the electoral symbol of the bat to PTI instead of delaying the issue of intra-party elections unnecessarily.

The spokesperson stated that in the history of the country, never had an electoral body ever violated the constitution and the law so shamelessly as it was doing now-a-days, adding that especially during past two years, the ECP had been involved in every incident of open theft of the political and democratic rights of the people.

He alleged that the electoral watchdog, which danced on the signals of undemocratic, unconstitutional, non-political and unrepresentative forces, was driven by the disgusting agenda to expel PTI from political era on technical grounds.

The spokesperson stated that the sole aim of the blind, deaf and dumb commission had been to patronise the criminals deprived of mandate and to keep the doors of politics and elections closed to the people.

He went on to say that the ECP, which turned a blind eye to the unopposed election of the absconder by the courtiers, was complicit in the efforts of the unrepresentative governments to undermine the constitution and to delay the issue of PTI intra-party polls.

He demanded that the Supreme Judicial Council should take action on the reference filed by PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhary against the Chief Election Commissioner and this national criminal should be held accountable.

He stated that the ECP members should wake up and take guidance from the constitution and law instead of flouting democracy by obeying a criminal.

