PTI calls for judicial intervention in alleged abduction case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has condemned the alleged abduction of two brothers of Azhar Mashwani, a senior member of the party’s social media team, by alleged state agents during a midnight raid at their home.

The party has called on the Chief Justices of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the Supreme Court (SC) to address the situation promptly and ensure their swift release.

The PTI spokesperson expressed strong disapproval of the kidnapping of Prof. Mazhar Mashwani and Professor Zahoor Mashwani, describing it as a violation of their rights as non-political individuals engaged in the education sector.

The spokesperson highlighted a pattern of attacks on individuals associated with PTI, citing previous incidents of forced disappearances involving Mashwani’s family members.

The spokesperson criticized the prevailing state of lawlessness, comparing the country’s situation to a “jungle” where citizens’ rights and safety are disregarded.

They appealed to the judiciary to intervene decisively to curb what they termed as the use of brutal and authoritarian tactics by the state.

Further, the spokesperson reiterated calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the Mashwani brothers and demanded accountability for those responsible for their alleged abduction.