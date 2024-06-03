IHC accepts request seeking Iddat case transfer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted on Monday the request of Sessions Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand concerning the transfer of the Iddat case to another court.

On May 29, Judge Arjumand, who heard the appeals, wrote a letter to the IHC registrar after the complainant, Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi’s former husband, expressed no confidence in him – making it inappropriate for him to decide the matter.

The judge noted that a previous application of no confidence had already been dismissed, and this was the second time Maneka had shown no trust in him. Therefore, he requested that the matter be transferred to another court.

Judge Arjumand also mentioned in the letter that Maneka and his lawyer had previously attempted to stall the hearings. He suggested that a time frame for completing the case should be set.

During a tumultuous hearing, Maneka addressed the court and launched verbal attacks on Imran, infuriating PTI supporters, including lawyers, who then assaulted Maneka inside and outside the courtroom.

On February 3, Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to seven years imprisonment in the “un-Islamic” marriage case. This case was filed by Bibi’s first husband, Khawar Maneka, who accused the couple of tying the knot while the former first lady was going through the Iddat period.

Following a frenzied courtroom hearing of the Iddat case, involving former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, the PTI lawmakers termed the events leading to the delay in the announcement of the case’s reserved verdict a “pre-planned” strategy.

An appellate court reserved its decision on the appeals filed by former premier Imran and wife Bushra against their conviction in the case concerning their marriage during the Iddat period on May 23, announcing that the court would unveil the verdict on May 29.