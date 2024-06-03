Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti’s plane escapes disaster

QUETTA: After a plane carrying Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on Sunday, another plane carrying Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti narrowly escaped a disaster after its engine caught fire during the flight.

The Balochistan chief minister was travelling from Quetta to Islamabad when a fire erupted in the plane’s engine. According to media reports, the pilot was able to land the plane safely at Islamabad International Airport.

Sarfaraz Bugti, his staff and plane’s crew remained unhurt during the landing. On Sunday, a plane carrying Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and his family made

an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after the aircraft developed a technical fault.

The Sindh governor and his family were travelling on a Fly Jinnah flight going to Islamabad from Karachi but the plane developed a technical fault soon after it took off from the airport.

The captain contacted the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi Airport and sought permission to return and land on emergency basis which was granted, said the sources, adding over 150 passengers including Sindh governor on board the flight number 670.

The flight was in the air for 25 minutes and the plane was over Nawabshah when the technical fault forced the aircraft to go back to the Karachi Airport.