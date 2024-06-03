Christian man succumbs to injuries nine days after mob attack in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Christian man Nazir Masih, who was gravely injured during a violent mob attack in Sargodha’s Mujahid Colony, nine days ago, has succumbed to his injuries.

According to the spokesperson for the Regional Police Officer (RPO), Masih was severely beaten by an enraged crowd on May 25. His house was damaged, and his shoe factory was set on fire during the incident, he added.

The spokesperson stated that despite receiving medical treatment in the hospital for nine days, Masih could not survive.

The violence erupted when residents of Mujahid Colony, incensed by rumours of alleged blasphemy, launched violent protests. An enraged mob vandalised the house of Masih and set his shoe factory on fire.

Police arrested over a dozen individuals for severely torturing Masih, who was rescued by the authorities and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Two separate cases were registered at the Urban Area police station. One case of desecration was filed against Masih, while another case of violence, attempted murder, and property damage was lodged against 16 identified individuals and approximately 500 unidentified persons.

Police reported that locals in Mujahid Colony had accused Masih of blasphemy, leading to widespread commotion. The resulting violence saw Masih’s house and factory burned, and an attempt made on his life through severe torture.