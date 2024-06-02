APHC demands action against India for breaching commitment to peace, justice in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called upon the international community to take notice of India’s breach of commitment to peace, justice and respect for human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement released on the International Day of Living Together in Peace, today, said that India needs to be held accountable for gross human rights violations and snatching of political rights of the people of IIOJK.

The International Day of Living Together in Peace, observed on May 16 every year, promotes peace, tolerance, and understanding in the world.

“We want the international community to respect the principles of peace, encourage inclusive conversation, and foster an environment supportive of the political sentiments and aspirations of the Kashmiri people”, the statement said.

The APHC spokesman while hailing the just stand and patience of the Kashmiri people struggling for their political right to live in peace urged world to support the people of Kashmir and advance dialogue and peace in the region.

The spokesman also said that APHC leaders including Massarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Asiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Aiyaz Akbar and Pir Saifullah continue to remain imprisoned in different jails on fabricated charges. He said that these Kashmiri detainees were the worst victims of political vendetta.

On the other hand, the relatives of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyet leaders and activists have expressed deep concern about the safety of their loved ones in the jails of India and the occupied territory. They urged the world to pressurize India to treat these detainees as political prisoners, lamenting that no charges against them detainees have yet been proven.

‘IIOJK turned into open jail’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has said that the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are angry about the decisions made on August 5, 2019 by the BJP-led Indian government and that they have not accepted those illegal actions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, talking to media persons in south Kashmir’s Islamabad, Mehbooba Mufti said that what the Indian government did in 2019 was illegal and unconstitutional and that the people felt that they had been deceived by New Delhi following the abrogation of Article 370.

The Modi government has to restore Article 370 today, tomorrow or day after, the PDP chief maintained.

She said that a message should reach to Delhi that the uncertainty which was visible in IIOJK as it had been turned into an open jail, adding that there was unprecedented unemployment, youth were languishing in various jails of India and nobody was talking about them.