The current prices for both 24K and 22K gold are based on information from the Sarafa Jewelers Association.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your accountCreate an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Gold rates in Pakistan today – 30 May, 2024
Must Read
Democrats are learning ‘Demographics aren’t destiny’
Washington Watch After Barack Obama’s decisive victory in 2008, Democratic Party strategists fell under the sway of the notion that the future of their party’s...